Oklahoma soccer coach accused of sexting 14-year-old

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - A Pauls Valley soccer coach is in trouble after he allegedly got caught discussing drugs and lewd acts with a teenage girl.

Stephen Johnson, 38, was arrested on the very soccer fields where he coached the victim.

“Obviously we didn`t necessarily want to arrest him at the soccer fields, but it just, the timing and all played out that way,” Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill said. “Him being on the soccer field, I don`t think is a place he needs to be right now.”

Just hours earlier the investigation began.

Detectives say a 14-year-old’s teacher discovered inappropriate text messages between the two.

According to an affidavit, the girl asked Johnson if they could “smoke mary jane in Pauls Valley”.

Johnson allegedly “advised they could at the soccer field”.

In another conversation police said Johnson asked the teen intimate sexual questions.

“All these cases surprise us. You know you hope that it would never happen. You know, why does a 30-something year old male need to have a relationship with a 14-year-old girl,” Chief McGill asked.

Police told NewsChannel 4 they are now making sure there are no other victims, and want to send a warning to anyone who is preying on children.

“You`re going to mess up and we`re going to find you and we`re going to catch you, and put you in jail,” Chief McGill said.

Johnson is in the Garvin County Jail on a $150,000 dollar bond.

He is not affiliated with the school.

We are told he was coaching under a youth soccer league.

At this time we are waiting on a response from officials with the organization.

However, on the league’s website it says coaches are required to pass a background check.

Police said it does not appear Johnson had a previous criminal history.