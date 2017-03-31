× Police: Oklahoma City woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed 7 times by strangers

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was rushed to the hospital after she says three strangers stabbed her.

Around 4:30 a.m. on March 30, a man was driving near S.W. 29th and Portland when he saw a woman walking down the street hunched over and holding herself.

The man told police he noticed the woman’s clothing was partially torn and hanging from her body.

When he pulled over to help her, the woman told him she had been stabbed.

The man rushed the woman to the emergency room, where hospital staff confirmed she had been stabbed seven times.

The woman later told police that she was walking to the gas station in the 3400 block of S.W. 29th St. to get a drink when a white 4-door car pulled up next to her and started yelling at her.

The victim said three women were inside the car and she did not recognize them.

At one point all, the woman said all three female suspects got out of the vehicle and started beating her.

That’s when the woman says she was stabbed.

The victim believes the women thought she was someone else, because they kept calling her “Rachel,” which is not her name.

She told police that the women stole her purse and cell phone before leaving.

So far, one person has been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

Lisa Flores, 34, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree robbery.

No word on the identities of the other two suspects.