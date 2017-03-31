Redbud Classic Race, Open Streets OKC happening this weekend

OKLAHOMA – The marathon is right around the corner, so what’s a better way to prepare than checking out another race?

The Redbud Classic is next weekend on April 8.

But now is the time to sign up if you’re a biker, runner, or just want to take a 2 mile stroll!

There’s a 5K race, 10K race, and bike tours that range in length from 10 miles to 50 miles.

This is the 35th year for this race and it has raised over $500,000 for local non-profits.

Oklahoma Cleats for Kids will benefit from event proceeds this year.

Also happening this weekend is “Open Streets OKC” in the Uptown 23rd Street and Paseo Art Districts.

From noon to 4:00 p.m., you can walk or bike along the corridor while visiting food trucks and art galleries.

The streets will be closed to automobile traffic.

The popular event is put on by the OKC-County Health Department.