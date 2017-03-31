Second man arrested for the murder of Oklahoma City teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another man has been arrested for the murder of an Oklahoma City teenager.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of N.W. 16th St. after the victim’s mother found her son dead inside their home.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jesus Rico Herrada was shot to death inside the family's home.

On Jan. 20, Oklahoma City police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for 18-year-old Sequoia Rey Sheahart for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

After more than two months, authorities were able to track Sheahart down and take him into custody earlier this week.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and domestic abuse.

One day after Sheahart's arrest, authorities made another arrest in connection to Herrada's murder.

Marco Romero, 20, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on murder and attempted robbery charges.