Some Oklahoma City residents to vote in runoff election next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some registered voters in Oklahoma City will be heading to the polls next week to decide a runoff election.

Registered voters in Ward 4 are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s runoff election between Richard Morrissette and Todd Stone for an Oklahoma City Council seat.

Click here to see which ward you reside in.

The candidates are seeking to succeed Ward 4 Councilman Pete White, who is retiring after being elected to four full terms.

The new terms for council members begin on April 11.

Council members are elected to four-year terms with an annual salary of $12,000.