× Spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools named DOC Communications Director

OKLAHOMA CITY – A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Public Schools District is moving his career to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh has named Mark Myers as the agency’s communications director.

Myers will begin his role with the agency on Monday, April 10.

Myers replaces Alex Gerszewski, who has been acting communications director. Gerszewski will join Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office as his press secretary on Monday, April 3.

As communications director, Myers will serve as the agency’s chief spokesperson and manage the department’s day-to-day internal and external communications.

“Mark Myers is a talented and skilled professional, who has more than two decades of experience both reporting and distributing the news,” Allbaugh said. “He has the knowledge and expertise to promote the mission of the agency to the public. Mark will be a great addition to the senior staff.”

Myers currently serves as the director of media relations for Oklahoma City Public Schools, a position he has been in since July 2015.

Prior to his current position, he served as the public information director at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for nine years.

Before starting his career in the public sector, Myers had a 14-year career as a reporter in radio and TV.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Director Allbaugh to craft the message to continue moving the agency forward,” Myers said. “I am honored to accept this position and serve the state and this department.”

Myers received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. He and his wife, Jessica Shambach, live in Oklahoma City and have one daughter.