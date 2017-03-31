Storms expected to roll into Oklahoma over the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re looking at great weather to finish out the work week, then another chance of strong storms for the weekend.

Another storm system moves just in time for the weekend.

Showers and storms will start in western Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon and spread across the state.

Severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon and evening with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

Showers and storms will continue through Sunday and early Monday.

Temperatures next week will climb to the upper 70s as we finally dry out.

Stay tuned for updates!