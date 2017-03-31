Teacher, student from Tennessee manhunt spotted in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Wal-Mart in Oklahoma City is the last confirmed spot investigators say former high school teacher Tad Cummins and his 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas were seen.

Cummins allegedly kidnapped Thomas on March 13 from Tennessee.

In the surveillance pictures, Cummins has dyed his beard black.

Thomas is seen wearing Cummins’ plaid shirt from days before with now red hair.

Cummins is still possibly driving a silver Nissan Rouge with this Tennessee tag TN 976-ZPT.​

"This is a crime and it's a serious crime,” said Brent Cooper, Tennessee district attorney.

However, the way the law is written in Tennessee, children older than the age of 12 can decide to leave their families.

To allege kidnapping, prosecutors must prove the child was removed by force, threat or fraud.

"It's saying that you can be between 13 and 18, and you can legally make the mature decision to leave your family and run off with a person never to be seen again,” said Cooper.

Former high school classmates have told authorities they saw Cummins and Thomas kissing.

They also told school officials who later fired him.

Now, many involved want the law changed immediately.

"The statute should say if it's without the consent of the parents or guardians - that should be a crime."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in contact with authorities in Mexico and Central America in hopes to find some leads there.

If you have any information, you are urged to immediately call 911.