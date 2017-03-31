× Three suspects arrested, victim identified in connection to homicide of Stillwater man

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials they have identified and made arrests of the victim and suspects from a homicide earlier this week near Stillwater.

Wednesday morning, a man’s body was found on fire in Payne County.

Thursday, investigators with the OSBI identified the victim as Michael Hamilton, 38.

Authorities were able to find three Stillwater men responsible for the murder of Hamilton.

Officials arrested Greg Guard, Gary Schaffner and Anthony Endrina after being taken in for interviews.

With information investigators have right now, they believe Hamilton was murdered on Tuesday at Guard’s home.

That’s when officials believe he was then transported to the rural location for disposal.