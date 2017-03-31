× Thunder Blow Big Lead, Lose to Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 21-point lead in the third quarter, and lost to the San Antonio Spurs 100-95 on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder led by 13 at halftime, 54-41, and built the lead to 21 at 69-48 early in the third quarter.

The Spurs responded with a 20-2 run to trim OKC’s lead to three, and the fourth quarter was close all the way.

San Antonio finally took their first lead when LaMarcus Aldridge made two free throws with just under a minute to play to make it 94-93.

After a Steven Adams dunk gave OKC the lead back at 95-94, Aldridge dunked to make it 96-95 Spurs with 20 seconds to play.

The Thunder had a chance to take the lead, but Russell Westbrook had his shot blocked in the lane by Aldridge.

That started a break, which ended in a Kawhi Leonard layup and foul.

His free throw clinched the win and the Spurs won by five to take two of three from the Thunder this season.

Westbrook recorded his 39th triple double of the season, with 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Victor Oladipo scoring 16 points.

Adams had 13 points and Kanter 11.

San Antonio had four players in double figures as well, with Leonard leading the way with 28 points.

The Thunder fall to 43-32 on the season and will continue their three-game homestand Sunday when they host Charlotte at 2:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.