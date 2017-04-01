Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

13-year-old shocked when he meets the voice of Bart Simpson while selling cookies

Posted 3:01 pm, April 1, 2017, by

A 13-year-old got a big surprise while he was selling cookies for a fundraiser.

James explains to Nancy Cartwright, who he didn’t know was the voice of Bart Simpson yet, that he had to sell seven boxes to get a limo ride and had already sold six.

Cartwright tries to guess his age but is off by one year and has a great response.

“I’m 10. I’m 10 and I go to Springfield Elementary,” she said. “I’m Bart Simpson, put ‘er there, man.”

James acts a little confused and says, “that’s a really good impression.”

“Is it pretty good? Do you know the guy that does it?” Cartwright asks.

Jacob tells her he doesn’t know who does the voices in the show.

That’s when Cartwright says “Well, shake my hand.”

Immediately, Jacob is shocked and realizes he is meeting the voice of Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright.

Cartwright ends up buying 10 packages and gives James a signed card.

“I don’t know who was more excited, him or me. I swear, just, I’m so lucky. I’m so so lucky,” Cartwright said as she drove away.