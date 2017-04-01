Grab the umbrella! Heavy rainfall heading into Oklahoma over the weekend

Our next storm system heading into Oklahoma later today, tonight, Sunday into Monday morning.

Rain and t’storms moving into western OK today but probably won’t make the OKC Metro until late this afternoon.

Not a bad day in OKC for your Saturday with plenty of dry time through early afternoon and temps warming into the 60s and 70s.

The main storm system moves in tonight and Sunday with cloudy skies, rain and t’storms likely and cooler temps.

Rainfall totals on average could be as high as 1- 3 inches with the heaviest rain across central and southern OK.

There’s also a low threat for severe t’storms mainly in southern OK.

Skies should begin to clear off Monday afternoon but another quick moving storm system brings at least a low chance for showers and t’storms and windy conditions by Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The weather pattern will dry out some toward the end of next week!