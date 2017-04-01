LIVE VIDEO: April the giraffe ‘showing signs of contractions’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – The month of April has officially arrived and April the giraffe is starting to show signs of contractions, according to the park.

The keepers at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York say April is getting very close to giving birth!

According to the vet, April has zero interest in food and her behavior is “extremely off.”

They say she is continuing to show signs of contractions.

The park is not announcing active labor this time, but will let viewers know when it’s time.

“You may see her lifting each leg, pinning ears, dazing off, raising tail, those behaviors are what we want to see and expect to increase in frequency,” the park said on their Facebook page.

The camera did go down Saturday morning due to snow overnight, but is now back up.