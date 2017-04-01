WATCH: Rescue team saves nine abandoned puppies from cave

CALIFORNIA – A rescue team in California was able to save the lives of nine abandoned puppies.

A good Samaritan reported the group of stray puppies, and that’s when Hope for Paws, a Los Angeles-based animal rescue, immediately responded.

According to Inside Edition, the puppies were hiding 18-feet deep inside the cave so rescuers had to dig their way to the them.

Eventually, they were able to lure some of them out with tossed pieces of a cheeseburger.

Others were not so easy, and had to be pulled out by hand.

They first thought there were only six puppies, but found nine puppies total.

The Hope for Paws rescue team had attended the funeral of beloved colleague, Lisa M. Ashe, earlier that day.

They decided to name the puppies in her honor as Luke, Isaac, Sarah, Abraham, Mary, Angel, Solomon, Heaven, and Ezekiel.

All the puppies were taken to an animal hospital.

A surrogate mother will continue to take care of them.