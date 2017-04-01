Woman found bound, beaten after kidnapping in OKC, five suspects arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – Five suspects have been arrested after they allegedly kidnapped a woman in Oklahoma City.

Friday, around 2:40 p.m. witnesses saw a woman being “forcibly removed” from her vehicle at SW 53rd and May.

Officials say the 30-year-old woman was beaten, bound and forced into a suspect’s vehicle, then driven away.

Thanks to evidence officers were able to locate, they quickly identified the woman and the suspects, as well as their location.

Officers found the victim at a house near 5200 S. McKinley Friday night.

The woman was found alive but still bound and injured.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Officials arrested Jose Hernandez, 31, who faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, felony eluding police, and possession of methamphetamine.

Eddie Robertson, 18, Stanley Davis, 19, Saray Puga-Hernandez, 25, and Juan Saucedo, 22, all face charges of kidnapping for extortion.

Robertson and Davis are also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police believe the suspects held the woman as ransom from family members.

The investigation is still ongoing.