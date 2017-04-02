2 “dangerous” inmates back in custody after “violent” escape from Oklahoma jail

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Two inmates are now back in custody after escaping from an Oklahoma jail.

The escape was reported around 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Garvin County jail.

Officials said Jeremy Dwayne Lavorchek, 29, and Travis Earl Seat, 31, overpowered two detention officers.

Lavorcheck held an edged weapon to a jailer’s throat and forced another jailer to release Seat from another cell.

The inmates then stole a jailer’s vehicle and led officials on a chase.

The vehicle eventually crashed, and that’s when the escapees took off on foot.

Shortly after, Lavorchek and Seat were captured and taken back into custody.

“This was a very violent escape,” said Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes. “Two very dangerous inmates with significant criminal histories.”

No injuries were reported during the escape or chase, and both incidents are still under investigation – including the details of the weapon.

The inmates were being held on a $1 million bond following an armed robbery in 2015 at a Pauls Valley pharmacy.