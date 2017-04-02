LIVE VIDEO: April the Giraffe may “shake things up” soon

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Whether it was to avoid April Fool’s Day or to prove wrong all those who said she was just waiting for this month, April the Giraffe has not yet given birth – but she may “shake things up” soon.

“Joke is on us!” posted the Animal Adventure Park on Saturday evening. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t hoping for an April Fools baby!”

According to the park, April continued to ignore ignore her grain, zoned in and out of awareness, exhibited soft contraction indications and was even producing manure the size and consistency hinting of a birth – though not yet in “active labor.”

“Our big girl is comfortable, confident and continues to keep her composure – better than the rest of us!” the park said.



According to the park, on Sunday morning, keepers reported increased discharge, continued lack of interest in food and full udders.

April also continues to be a bit out of character.

Keepers said they’ll be able to get the giraffes yard time Sunday, as conditions have returned to safe and temperatures promise to climb from the 30 to 50s in Harpursville, New York.

“Perhaps that will ‘shake’ things up!” the park said.

The camera went down Saturday morning possibly due to snow, and many said the pregnancy was a hoax however it went back up a few hours later.