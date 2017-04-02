Rain likely across Oklahoma on Sunday

OKLAHOMA – The fog continues thick here in parts of central and north central Oklahoma.

I’m thinking the fog gradually lifts this afternoon but another area of rain moving north into central and eastern Oklahoma this afternoon, as well.

The heaviest rain falls just to the east of Oklahoma City, but the Oklahoma City metro should catch more rain today.

Highs this afternoon cool 50s and 60s.

Tonight, more rain in the forecast central and eastern Oklahoma.

The rain gradually shifting east and ending from west to east during Monday morning.

Lows tonight mainly 40s, 50s and 60s.

Monday, skies becoming mostly sunny with breezy northwest winds and temps rebounding into the 70s!

Normally, this would be a big fire danger day but, because of recent rainfall, the fire threat is finally getting squashed!

Another storm system arrives quickly Tuesday into Wednesday.

This is a powerful and dynamic storm system coming in, however low level moisture will be a limiting factor for t’storms.

Still, at least a low threat for severe weather by late Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

On the back side, windy and much colder weather moving south from Kansas.

Rain could mix with wet snow over northwestern Oklahoma Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

That’s right, wet snow!