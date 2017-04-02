× Westbrook Triple-Double’s Again, Thunder Lose

Russell Westbrook had another Russell Westbrook outing, but it wasn’t enough to get the Thunder past the Hornets as OKC lost 113-101.

Westbrook notched his 40th triple-double of the season with 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. It puts him one away from tying Oscar Robertson’s single season record. Westbrook becomes the first player ever to notch five straight triple-doubles with 30 or more points.

The Thunder as whole didn’t play well at all. The Hornets shot nearly 50 percent from the field while forcing OKC to turn it over a season high 24 times in the loss. Steven Adams scored just two points and grabbed seven boards.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points to lead the Hornets who finished with four in double-figures. Charlotte entered the game having never won inside The Peake. They were previously 0-8.

OKC now has to bounce back quickly as they square off with Milwaukee Monday inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.