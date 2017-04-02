× Woman dies after apartment fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has died after an apartment fire in Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Rockwell Terrace Apartments in the 500 block of N. Rockwell.

Upon arrival, crews said there was visible smoke from a downstairs unit.

They entered and quickly removed the woman from a hallway.

EMSA then transported the victim in critical condition, however she was later pronounced deceased.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and said no smoke alarms were present in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A candle was originally reported, however that has not been confirmed.

There were no firefighter injuries, and the fire was extinguished quickly.

The identity of the victim and damage estimates have not been released at this time.