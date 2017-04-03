3 women arrested for allegedly attacking, robbing two victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three women were taken into custody following an alleged attack and robbery.

On March 28, officers say a security guard called 911 after seeing two women in need of medical attention.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the women appeared to have a broken nose, along with cuts and scrapes on her legs. The other woman’s face was swollen, and she was complaining that her head hurt.

The victims told police that they received a text message from a friend to hang out at an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City. When they arrived, they say they were attacked.

The victims said they were punched and kicked before being robbed.

The affidavit claims the victims said the alleged suspect’s mother orchestrated the attack. At one point, she reportedly told the victims, “You better be glad I got out of the car and stopped them because if I hadn’t, you two would have been killed.”

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Brooklynn Sparks, 21-year-old Trezure Ramsey and 41-year-old Kathy Moorman for the alleged robbery.