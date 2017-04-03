36-year-old mother collapses, dies after completing half marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Penn. - Medical experts in Pennsylvania are still working to determine what caused a 36-year-old mother to die after finishing a half marathon.

The Lackawanna County coroner told WNEP that 36-year-old Lindsay Doherty collapsed after she crossed the finish line of the Scranton Half Marathon.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.

In a statement to WNEP, race officials confirmed her death, saying:

"On behalf of the Scranton Half Marathon, our hearts go out to the Doherty family on the loss of Lindsay."

Officials say more than 2,000 runners from 26 states took part in Sunday's race.

The cause of Doherty's death is still under investigation. Officials say this wasn't her first time running the course- she finished last year's race as well.