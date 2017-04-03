Cooking With Kyle: Easy, basic sugar cookies decorated with pastel sugar

These are easy, basic sugar cookies decorated with pastel sugar. The trick is to coat them in sugar when they are warm, then allow them to “dry” on a cookie sheet. The result is colorful and delicious.

Cookies:

1 lb butter, slightly softened

1 C sugar

2 t Almond Extract

4 C flour

Preheat oven to 265

In mixer on low speed, cream together sugar and butter.

Add almond extract.

Mix in flout until dough is workable.

Do not over mix.

Form into balls – Kyle recommends no more than 1 inch and actually like 3/4″ best.

Bake 90 minutes, or until bottoms are just golden.

Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before covering in colored sugar.

Colored sugar:

In a bowl, mix 1 C granulated sugar with 3-4 drops food coloring. Using fingertips (Kyle wears a disposable glove) mix thoroughly until sugar is an even color. Allow to “dry” overnight and sift with fingertips again just before using. Store in airtight container.