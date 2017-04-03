Crews respond to house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of N. Lenox, near Spencer.
Fire crews arrived on scene and found flames coming from the house.
Reportedly, a utility company was also called due to a power line being down in the front yard.
Crews later said the fire started with a turkey fryer and ammunition in the house began exploding.
The family of six has reportedly made it out safe.
Fire crews said the house is a total loss.
35.467560 -97.516428