Crews respond to house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of N. Lenox, near Spencer.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found flames coming from the house.

Reportedly, a utility company was also called due to a power line being down in the front yard.

Crews later said the fire started with a turkey fryer and ammunition in the house began exploding.

The family of six has reportedly made it out safe.

Fire crews said the house is a total loss.