Fire crews: Car fire consumes 3 cars inside downtown Oklahoma City parking garage

OKLAHOMA CITY – An unusual car fire sent firefighters rushing to downtown Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon.

Around 11:55 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters began receiving calls about a car fire inside a parking garage.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered three vehicles on fire on the third floor of the parking garage near Hudson and Robert S. Kerr.

So far, no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

However, drivers may need to avoid the area.

TAC 1: All vehicles in parking garage have been extinguished. Still no injuries reported. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 3, 2017