Fire department releases more information on accidental apartment fire that killed Oklahoma City woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department released more information on an accidental apartment fire that left one woman dead.

On April 1, Oklahoma City firefighters rushed to the Rockwell Terrace Apartments in the 500 block of N. Rockwell Ave.

Dispatchers informed responding firefighters that the occupant called 911 and reported the fire.

The caller reportedly told dispatchers the fire was caused by a candle.

Dispatchers instructed the occupant to evacuate the apartment.

The first-arriving fire department company reported light smoke showing from a window of a downstairs unit.

Bystanders advised firefighters that the occupant was still inside the apartment.

Fire attack and a search of the apartment were ordered.

Shortly after making entry, firefighters located the adult female victim in a hallway just outside of the room of fire origin.

Firefighters removed the victim and initiated CPR as EMSA was summoned to the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After the fire was brought under control, crews reported that copious amounts of personal items were stacked throughout the apartment which were restricting means of egress.

Further investigation revealed that no smoke alarm was present in the apartment.

A smoke alarm mounting bracket was found on the wall, but the alarm had been removed.

The initial investigation revealed nothing suspicious. All physical evidence was consistent with an accidental fire.

Final fire cause classification is pending the medical examiner’s report.

No other apartments in the building were affected, and nobody was displaced.

Damage estimates for the fire were set at $15,000.