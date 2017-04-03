“He was like my child,” Pet owner seeks answers after dog dies at Oklahoma groomer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Oklahoma pet owner is asking for answers after she received a horrifying phone call from a groomer.

When Stephanie Hearon took her two pugs to get groomed at 'Love On A Leash' in Edmond last Wednesday, she never imagined what would happen later that day.

"When she called, I thought she was calling to tell me that my dog was ready to be picked up from being groomed. Instead, it was a girl hysterically crying telling me that my dog was dead," Hearon said.

Hearon now wants to know how her 5-year-old pug, Bentley, died.

"I've gotten several different stories that my dog was tethered up on a table with three other dogs and that they left the room and, when they came back, my dog was hanging," she said.

Hearon also said the business tried to resuscitate Bentley but it was too late.

She said she went to the grooming facility the next day to try to get a straight answer.

"They're all blaming it on each other, so I don't really know what really happened," she said.

The owner of 'Love On A Leash' sent Hearon a message on Facebook, saying the incident has destroyed her soul and she closed her business because of it.

"She told me that she would replace my dog. Of course, she can't really replace the dog that I've lost, because he was a family member," she said. "He was a perfectly healthy dog."

When NewsChannel 4 stopped by the shop on Monday morning, the doors were locked and the phone lines were busy.

Another customer who said she had an appointment was also unable to get inside the business.

On Monday afternoon, the owner of 'Love On A Leash' contacted NewsChannel 4 to dispute the allegations against her business.

She said Bentley was not strangled but was found limp on the table.

She said her employee tried to resuscitate him but it was no use.

She also claims Bentley was not healthy.

No matter what happened, Hearon said it won't bring her dog back.

"He's a family pet. He was like my child. We were very close," she said. "Him and my other pug, they were who I came home to every night."

The grooming facility said a necropsy is being done to determine exactly what killed Bentley.