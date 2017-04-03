Murder victim’s family searching for missing service dog

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – After learning that their loved one was the victim of a horrific crime, Michael Hamilton’s family began searching for his missing service dog.

Last week, a man’s body was discovered burning in a field. The victim was ultimately identified as 38-year-old Michael Hamilton.

Investigators say Hamilton had been hit in the head with a bat. When the alleged suspects in the case dumped his body in rural Payne County, officials say they also took his service dog.

Authorities say the alleged suspects drove to either rural Kay County or rural Noble County and dumped the dog.

The dog is described as a pit bull mix that answers to ‘Lil Mutt.’ Hamilton had the certified service dog to help him with health problems.

Hamilton’s family is now looking for ‘Lil Mutt.’

If anyone has spotted the dog, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.