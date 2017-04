× National Hockey League will not compete in 2018 Winter Olympic Games

It seems that hockey players will not represent the United States in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games.

On Monday, the National Hockey League announced that they were not able to agree to terms with the International Ice Hockey Federation, meaning players will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

“We have previously made clear that, while the overwhelming majority of our Clubs are adamantly opposed to disrupting the 2017-18 NHL season for purposes of accommodating Olympic participation by some NHL players, we were open to hearing from any of the other parties who might have an interest in the issue (e.g., the IOC, the IIHF, the NHLPA) as to reasons the Board of Governors might be interested in re-evaluating their strongly held views on the subject. A number of months have now passed and no meaningful dialogue has materialized. Instead, the IOC has now expressed the position that the NHL’s participation in Beijing in 2022 is conditioned on our participation in South Korea in 2018. And the NHLPA has now publicly confirmed that it has no interest or intention of engaging in any discussion that might make Olympic participation more attractive to the Clubs. As a result, and in an effort to create clarity among conflicting reports and erroneous speculation, this will confirm our intention to proceed with finalizing our 2017-18 Regular Season schedule without any break to accommodate the Olympic Winter Games. We now consider the matter officially closed.”

The NHL has participated in every Winter Olympics since 1998. In the past, the International Olympic Committee had been paying for the league’s costs associated with travel and accommodations, but the NHL says the committee would no longer pay those costs for the 2018 tournament.