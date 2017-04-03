New local rideshare service caters to senior citizens, children, non-emergency patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A new locally owned rideshare program just launched.

SendaRide is geared for children, elderly and non-emergency medical patients who need to schedule a ride.

Right now, they're looking for 200 drivers and they're hoping veterans and first responders will apply.

One local woman saw something no other ride share service has.

"So had this idea a year ago when I had an issue with transportation for my daughter and I said 'surely there's an app for that' and there wasn't,” CEO and Founder Laura Fleet said.

So Laura Fleet started SendaRide, a ride share program for those who can't drive themselves.

“A lot of people are booking rides for their children, and people are booking rides for senior citizens, but our biggest client right now has been hospitals," Fleet said. "Patients who are recovering from anesthesia.”

Fleet said they do an extensive background check using Onfido, an automated service that checks criminal and driving history.

Brooke Mattson says she also had a full vehicle inspection by the owners themselves.

"The other rideshare program I worked for, I never met anyone and there was never a phone number to call when I had questions. Everything was via e-mail,” Brooke Mattson, a driver for SendaRide said.

A person schedules what day they need to be picked up in an app, inputs in the address and the driver will show up at your doorstep.

"I've had one recurring ride where she's a nine-year-old and goes to a school to do gymnastics and that's a lot of fun,” Mattson said.

Children must be at least 6 years old to get a ride.

The new company is looking for 200 drivers.

"We're trying to give back to the community by trying to give jobs to people that might need them. For example, we really focus on service men and women who may be coming back from tour who need to integrate back into the workforce here," Fleet said.

So far they've hired 50 drivers.

Kwame Quarshie is in the military and sees this as a great way to supplement income while he's serving.

"Being in the military, especially the National Guard, you're a soldier and still a civilian so I wanted to give back and I thought that would be a good thing to do," Kwame Quarshie said.

