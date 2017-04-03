NewsChannel 4’s Linda Cavanaugh to be inducted into Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of NewsChannel 4’s own is to be inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame is inducting six Oklahoma women, including our very own, Linda Cavanaugh.

The ceremony, sponsored by the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, is set for Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.

The ceremony is open and free to the public.

“We are honored to induct these six Oklahoma women into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame,” said Linda Haneborg, chair of 2017 Oklahoma Women Hall of Fame, commissioner for the OCSW and a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee. “This recognition is a testament to the vision and contributions each of these recipients have made throughout their lifetime.”

This year’s inductees are:

Linda Cavanaugh is a member of the Oklahoma Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, where she was inducted as “one of the most distinguished journalists in the history of the state.” Cavanaugh’s career has been marked by a number of historic firsts, which includes becoming the first female co-anchor of the evening newscasts at KFOR-TV. In 2016, her series, “Faces of The Bombing,” was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award in New York City. In 2015, Cavanaugh and the KFOR-TV team received a national Emmy Award for their live coverage of the Moore 2013 tornado.

Edith Kinney Gaylord was a pioneer for women in the field of journalism. Not being allowed to join the Washington Press Club in the 1940s, Gaylord and other women started the Women's National Press Club, in which she served as its second president in 1944. In 1982, Gaylord founded the Inasmuch Foundation, which has contributed more than $200 million to Oklahoma charities that help women, children and families. Before her death in 2001, Gaylord provided a $500,000 endowment to the University of Oklahoma's School of Journalism to be awarded to deserving faculty members and students.

Glenda Love has been the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Tulsa for 17 years. In 2008, Love received the Community Excellence Award from the community-based organization, Jazz Hall, for her significant contributions. Love also serves on the board of trustees of OSU-Tulsa and the McDonald Corporation Global Advisory Council. She is a strong advocate for community projects as well as for cultural enrichment for the Tulsa community.

Pat Potts , MBA, co-founded the Community Resource Development Foundation and serves as president of its successor, the Potts Family Foundation. She also founded the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and served as president and CEO for more than 20 years. Potts was a founder of the Oklahoma Women's Coalition. She has also served as president of the Oklahoma City School Board, Oklahoma City Beautiful, the Zoo Trust and the Society of Fund Raising Executives. Most recently, Potts was honored as a 2016 Festival of Hope Honoree by HeartLind, a "Door-Opener" by ASTEC Charter Schools in 2015 and "Woman of the Year" by The Journal Record in 2012.

Meg Salyer has served as the only woman on Oklahoma City's City Council for Ward 6 for more than eight years. For these efforts, she was recognized in 2016 with the United Way's John and Berta Fay Rex Community Builder Award and received the Junior League's Mary Baker Rumsey Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2003, Salyer was elected the first woman president of the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City. From her first volunteer assignment with the Woman's Committee of the Symphony in 1984 to her service today on 20 corporate and non-profit boards, Salyer's focus has been on improving the quality of life and expanding opportunities for women, children and families in her adopted home.

Rhonda Walters is the president of Oklahoma Property Investors and serves as a broker of record for five sales associates. She has had a life-long commitment to improving the quality of life for women, children and families in Oklahoma. From organizing the highly successful Healthy Futures Immunization Campaign when she was Oklahoma's First Lady, to establishing in her son's memory with the Shaun Walters Chair in Developmental/Behavioral Pediatrics through Children's Medical Research Foundation, Walters has been active in Oklahoma children's advocacy, business and political affairs for more than 30 years.

The Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame is one of several events sponsored by the OCSW to support its mission to improve the quality of life for women, children and families in Oklahoma.