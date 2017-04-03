× Oklahoma City man arrested after he allegedly touched young girl inappropriately

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly touched a 12-year-old inappropriately.

On April 1, a 12-year-old girl told police that she was sitting on the stairs at her apartment complex with her friend when 37-year-old Sheldon Mosley walked up to them.

The girl said that Mosley started rubbing her back and buttocks in a circular motion with his hand.

The man then allegedly started rubbing the inside of the girl’s thighs.

That is when the girl said she stood up and ran into her apartment.

The girl told her father who restrained Mosley until an apartment security officer could arrive.

Police were then called to the scene.

Mosley was arrested for lewd acts with a child under 16.