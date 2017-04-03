Oklahoma City police search for 2 suspects with stolen checks

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for two suspects with stolen checks.

The suspects were reportedly involved in fraudulently passing the stolen checks.

Surveillance photos have been released Monday, asking the public’s help recognizing the suspects.

“With photos this clear, we’re confident that someone will identify them,” police said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online. Police said you may earn a cash reward.