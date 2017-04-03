× Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team has its first female member

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team has its first female member.

OHP recently announced that Trooper Sarah Rencken has been named as the first female Trooper to be assigned to the OHP Tactical Team.

Rencken is a graduate of the 61st OHP Academy in 2013 and has served with OHP for four years.

She is assigned to Troop B in Tulsa and works as a field Trooper in Tulsa County.

The OHP Tactical Team was formed in the mid-1970s and is comprised of 24 members.

“We are very proud to announce TRP Rencken as our first female Tac Team member,” said OHP Chief Ricky Adams. “We congratulate her on meeting the rigorous qualifications for this special assignment.”