Oklahoma man accused of beheading co-worker back in court for competency hearing

NORMAN, Okla. — A man who’s accused of beheading a coworker back in 2014 will be in a Cleveland County courtroom today for a competency hearing.

In August, Judge Lori Walkley denied Alton Nolen‘s guilty plea and requested a competency evaluation.

She worried accepting it would not survive an appeal.

“I’ve given it a great deal of thought and a great deal of prayer,” Walkley told the courtroom in August. “Because, I thought I could use divine intervention.”

She said she did not want the victims and their families to go through multiple trials.

Walkley asked that Nolen to undergo a competency exam at a state facility in Vinita so the case can move forward, promising things will proceed as quickly as possible.

“They’re entitled to justice,” Walkley said of the victims and their families. “While it may not be swift, it will be sure.”

Today, Nolen is back in court for the results of the competency hearing.

Once a doctor makes a ruling, Walkley could accept Nolen’s plea, proceed to a trial or send Nolen to stay in a state medical facility.

Nolen is charged with murder and five other felony counts, after allegedly killing Colleen Hufford in September 2014.

Police said Nolen returned to Vaughan Food Services shortly after he was fired and attacked with a butcher’s knife.

