Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly scamming 40 victims out of money

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is accused of taking over $1 million from dozens of people across multiple states.

According to KXII, Rusty Shawn Summit is accused of scamming at least 40 victims from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Nevada using his company, D&S Construction.

Authorities say the victims contacted Summit about doing work around their properties. However, he allegedly demanded money up front and didn’t finish the projects.

“Mr. Summit may have to spend time bouncing from jail to jail before he can get this resolved,” Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer told KXII.

Summit is being held on several charges in Oklahoma, but also faces additional complaints in other states.

At this point, officials say federal charges may be filed in the case.