OU students hoping change Norman housing ordinance

NORMAN, Okla. - Dylan Rudolf knows the cost of a college education isn't cheap, especially when you include room and board.

“We already have a financial burden that stems from the cost of tuition and other college and daily expenses,” he said.

The OU student has a plan he believes can alleviate some of that financial burden. First, the Student Government Association has to change some laws.

“So what we're trying to do is we hope to work with the City of Norman, in specific the city council of Norman, to amend this ordinance,” said Rudolf.

The City of Norman has an ordinance that limits the number of people who can live together under one roof without being related.

“Three of you if you're not related, only three of you by law can live in a house,” said Susan Connors, director of Norman Planning and Community Development.

The city says similar ordinances are on the books in other cities like Columbia, Missouri and Lincoln, Nebraska. Officials say the ordinance is in place to help ensure the health and safety of residents, and protect the quality of neighborhoods.

“And it really is because the nature of a family and the way parking situation and their daily activities is different than single people," Connors said.

However, Rudolf contends there are other ordinances that address those issues, like disturbing the peace and social hosting.

“We believe that by changing this ordinance we'll be able to provide more fair and affordable housing to the students,” he said.

Students are planning to set up a meeting with city council members before presenting their case to the entire council.

This isn't the first attempt to change the law. The last time was back in December of 2013