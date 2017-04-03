Pleasant, mostly sunny Monday; Storm system expected to arrive tomorrow

This afternoon will be pleasant with mostly sunny and a breezy northwest wind.

Temperatures will rebound to the 70s!

Another storm system arrives quickly tomorrow through early Wednesday.

This is a powerful system that will bring a huge temperature contrast across the state tomorrow.

In fact, it will be so chilly that we could see some snow in western sides of our panhandle!

Highs will only reach the 40s in northwestern Oklahoma versus the 80s in the southeast.

A few storms could be severe tomorrow afternoon and evening in eastern Oklahoma.

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday will be much cooler statewide in the upper 50s with a brisk northwesterly wind.

We will dry out for the second half of the week with a huge warming trend.

Highs will soar to the 80s this weekend!

A few storms are possible on Sunday.

Stay tuned!