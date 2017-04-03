× Police: Alleged suspect connected to kidnapping of Oklahoma City woman led officers on high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning new details after a woman was allegedly kidnapped by five people in Oklahoma City.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, witnesses called police after seeing a woman being “forcibly removed” from her vehicle near S.W. 53rd St. and May Ave.

Officials say the 30-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle, assaulted, bound, and forced into another vehicle before being taken away.

Authorities were able to quickly identify the victim and some of her suspected captors.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers learned that one of the alleged captors had called the victim’s family to ask for a ransom.

Officials responded to a house in the 5200 block of S. McKinley Ave. and spotted 31-year-old Jose Hernandez getting into a pickup truck and leaving the home.

An undercover officer followed Hernandez’s truck and attempted to stop him after a traffic violation.

At that point, authorities say Hernandez accelerated, crashed into a parked car and continued to elude officers by speeding through stop signs and traffic lights.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hernandez allegedly started driving into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed.

After speeding through a construction zone, Hernandez got a flat tire before hitting a power pole near Western Ave. and Exchange.

Authorities say Hernandez got out of the truck and threw a phone across the parking lot as he continued to try and outrun officers.

Eventually, he was taken into custody on a number of charges.

Other officers found the kidnapping victim at the home, and the report states that the phone Hernandez threw across the lot was used to make the ransom call.

Hernandez was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, eluding police and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities also arrested 18-year-old Eddie Robertson, 19-year-old Stanley Davis, 25-year-old Saray Puga-Hernandez and 22-year-old Juan Saucedo in connection to the kidnapping.