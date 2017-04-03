× Police investigating alleged kidnapping, robbery of man from Oklahoma City club parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are looking into a report of an alleged kidnapping and robbery of a man from a local club.

On April 2, officers were called to meet a Kingfisher County deputy to speak with a victim of an alleged robbery and kidnapping that took place within Oklahoma City limits.

The deputy told authorities that the victim was found walking along the side of the road around 6:30 a.m. that morning.

According to the police report, the victim told police that as he was leaving the OK Corral club the night before, he received a phone call from a woman who told him to meet her at the restaurant next door.

As he was walking to the restaurant, the victim says a stranger grabbed him and held a gun to his side.

“[Victim] stated the subject told him that he knew [victim] had been a police officer in Mexico and he had been following him,” the report said.

The victim told officers that he has lived in the United States for 14 years, but was a police officer in Rincon de Romos for 10 years.

At that point, the victim told police that he was forced into a black Chevy Avalanche pickup truck and was hit several times in the stomach and chest by three men.

While in the truck, the report claims that his hands were held behind his back and a cloth was tied over his eyes.

The victim claims that they drove around for two hours before stopping on a dirt road. The victim said he was pushed out of the truck before the men began kicking him.

One of the alleged suspects reportedly told the victim, “You are going to die here.”

The victim says the men shot at him but missed, so they tried to run him over with the truck. However, he says he was able to escape by crawling behind a tree stump, which he claims they hit with the truck. After that, he crawled under a fence and walked for about an hour until he was found by a passerby.

According to the report, the victim had visible injuries to his face, including a swollen nose and lips.

One suspect was described as a Hispanic man standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. The victim said the man was clean-shaven and was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and a hat.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.