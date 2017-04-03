× Police: Man arrested after allegedly putting shotgun in woman’s mouth, raping her

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after a woman claimed that he raped her.

On April 2, officers were called to a home along N.E. 17th St. after a victim reported being raped.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told authorities that she was sitting with 51-year-old Ronrago Green when he said he wanted to have sex with her.

She says she declined, which made Green angry. The victim told police that Green grabbed a shotgun, put the barrel in her mouth and forced her to have sex with him.

The victim told police that she couldn’t recall many of the details of the alleged attack, but said that she tried to fight him off.

The affidavit states that she was able to get out of the home and take Green’s car to her house, where her roommate called police.

When officers went to check on Green, they reportedly found him asleep on the couch next to the shotgun.

Green was arrested on complaints of domestic assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and first-degree rape.