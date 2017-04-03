Police release video from Garvin County inmates’ escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Police have released pictures and video of two inmates’ violent escape on April 1.

Jeremy Lavorchek and Travis Seat were being held in the jail for a robbery and kidnapping at a pharmacy the year before.

Pictures released from Pauls Valley police show Lavorchek holding a weapon to a female deputy’s neck.

“Lavorchek was giving demands as far as what he wanted, and the only thing he wanted was Travis Seat released,” said Capt. Travis Crawford with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.

Video shows the men running out of the jail and taking off in a stolen vehicle.

On I-35 near Purcell, authorities used spike strips to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Lavorchek was taken back into custody at the scene, but body cam video shows Seat being chased and captured in a field.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes is now looking at possibly making improvements to enhance security at the jail.

He’s also hopes his staff will be more vigilant.

“Complacency, sometimes taking shortcuts, things like that sometimes create opportunities for people to take advantage of situations,” Rhodes said.

Lavorchek now faces nine felony charges for the escape, which include assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping and larceny of a vehicle.

Seat is charged with three felonies for escape, conspiracy to commit a felony and larceny of a vehicle.