President Trump donates presidential salary to National Park Service

WASHINGTON – President Trump is keeping a promise he made throughout the campaign to donate his presidential salary.

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump promised that he would not accept the president’s annual salary of $400,000. Instead, he said that he would donate it.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced that President Trump will donate his first quarterly salary to the National Park Service.

“The president has spoken with counsel and has decided to donate his first quarter salary to a government entity. And he has chosen this quarter to donate to the National Park Service. The park service has cared for our parks since 1916 and the president is personally proud to donate the first quarter salary to the important mission of the park service, which is preserving our country’s national security. It’s my pleasure on behalf of the President of the United States to present a check of $78,333 to the Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Superintendent of the Harpers Ferry Park sites, Superintendent [Tyrone] Brandyburg,” he said.

During the briefing, Zinke said the donation would be used to maintain historic battlefield sites.