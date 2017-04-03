Residents forced to evacuate from Oklahoma City apartment complex due to fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several residents had to leave their apartments on Monday afternoon during a fire.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to an apartment fire near N.W. 5th St. and Council Rd.

When crews arrived on the scene, initial reports indicated they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

As a precaution, several nearby residents were forced to leave their homes.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters report that the main body of the fire is out, but they are checking other areas as a precaution.

TAC 6: Apartments in west portion of complex have been cleared. Checking for fire extension in attic now. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 3, 2017