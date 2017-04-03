Searching for the stories behind Indian Head Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CADDO COUNTY, OKLAHOMA -- No need to look for Indian Head Rock before we get there.

On our way we stopped at East Elementary School in Anadarko.

That's where Pat Owings teaches art, and where she uses as much Native American culture as she can.

Her second and third graders know all about the story behind dream catchers.

Her third grade boys make bear claw necklaces out of 'bear claws' she bakes at home.

When she was still a young woman Pat remembers the first time she ever passed by this spot along Highway 152 about six miles east of Binger, Oklahoma.

That was the first time she ever saw Indian Head Rock.

"It amazed me," she says. "It's just like a warrior with his profile. It's awesome."

It's fascinated her ever since.

Just like everyone else who's ever passed by this red sandstone bluff overlooking a wheat field in Caddo County, she knows just when to look, and to see if that profile ever changes.

"I wondered if someone went in there and carved it and everyone said, no it's natural."

It's a pretty famous landmark for something with no official recognition.

The historical marker nearby refers to an old school and only mentions the rock in passing.

Buddy Britton remembers the school and the rock, like most people in Binger, who stop at the Crainco Deli or who drive east on the highway.

"Every time I drive by I check on it," chuckles Britton.

Back in the old days the road was Highway 41 that went by the Britton School.

Buddy says Indian Head Rock looked even more like an Indian then.

"It has weathered off through the years," he says.

So we checked at the Caddo Nation Museum.

Pat Owings called around to the tribal elders she knew.

Buddy Britton even checked in with his Rotary Club meeting the day we stopped by.

Indian Head Rock, as far as they know, doesn't have a story or folklore attached to it.

Owings says, "There may be an old story attached to it but a lot of the elders are gone now."

It's just one of those natural features that pops up once in a while at just the right angle for someone driving by to notice, a lone sentry looking west until he's erased by the elements a very long time from now.