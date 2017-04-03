Sooners and Vols Renew Series on Gridiron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma and Tennessee have announced a renewal of their football series, with two games upcoming, one at each campus.

The Sooners and Volunteers will play September 12, 2020 in Norman, and September 7, 2024 in Knoxville.

OU and Tennessee played twice in the last three seasons, with the Sooners winning both games.

Oklahoma won 34-10 in Norman in 2014, and came from behind to beat UT 31-24 in double overtime in 2015.

In a statement, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione explained why the Sooners wanted to renew the seires with the Vols.

"The Tennessee series renews our commitment to marquee non-conference games," Castiglione said. "The games in 2014 and '15 demonstrated a tremendous respect between two storied programs, as well as between a pair of passionate fan bases, and so for the players, coaches and fans, we're excited to renew this high-profile series.

"In signing the contract for this new series, we worked together to allow for other conflicts. That's the reason we are not playing in back-to-back seasons."

Oklahoma also announced Monday they have completed their non-conference schedule for 2019 by adding a game against the University of South Dakota.