Two dead, one injured in Okmulgee triple shooting

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities say two people are dead and another is injured following a shooting on Saturday night in Okmulgee.

On Saturday, officers were called to a home following a triple shooting.

Police told KJRH that 29-year-old Corey Todd was pronounced dead at the scene, and 52-year-old Anthony Cooks died at the hospital. However, authorities say Donte Todd survived his injuries, but is still listed in critical condition.

Investigators are asking people in the area to look out for a blue Chevy Malibu, which may be connected to the shooting.