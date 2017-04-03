Video shows Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping student walking into Oklahoma City Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY – Surveillance video shows a Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping his 15-year-old student walking into an Oklahoma City Walmart with the teen.

Last week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed a sighting of the 15-year-old victim in an ongoing AMBER Alert, along with the 50-year-old man believed to have kidnapped her earlier this month.

#TNAMBERAlert SIGHTING CONFIRMED: Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were in Oklahoma City on March 15th. DETAILS: https://t.co/PtEHq8npp2 pic.twitter.com/cLhDJRBCd3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

Late Thursday, after receiving information from a tip, investigators obtained surveillance images and video from a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City from the afternoon of March 15th, showing Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas shopping at the store.

Officials said Cummins used cash to purchase various food items, but did not purchase anything else of significance.

The surveillance images of Cummins and Thomas – the first obtained by investigators since the alleged kidnapping on March 13th – clearly show Tad Cummins with an altered appearance to darken his hair.

The same images show Elizabeth may currently have red hair.

Efforts to determine what vehicle they were traveling in Oklahoma remain ongoing.

This is the first confirmed sighting of the two since they disappeared earlier this month.

Early on, we issued the picture on the left, from several days before the #TNAMBERAlert, Note the apparent change in Tad's appearance. pic.twitter.com/ZaET35u0C7 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

The teacher was being investigated after he was reportedly spotted kissing the student in his classroom.

Cummins, who had taught Elizabeth in a forensics class at a high school in Culleoka, some 50 miles southwest of Nashville, is charged with kidnapping her.

An Amber Alert was issued for Elizabeth on March 14, the day after a sheriff’s department had declared her missing.

He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor and Aggravated Kidnapping.

On Friday, the TBI added him to the state’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in contact with authorities in Mexico and Central America in hopes to find some leads there.

A police department in Nebraska recently posted to social media, saying it is possible the two were spotted in Kearney, Nebraska.

However, that sighting has not been confirmed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to immediately call 911.