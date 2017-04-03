× Westbound I-40 narrowed to one lane near S.E. 15th due to hole in bridge

DEL CITY, Okla. – Officials say westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane near S.E. 15th in Del City due to a hole in the bridge.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, crews are working to repair a hole that is approximately 2 feet long.

Crews believe the repair work will continue into the late afternoon, impacting rush-hour traffic.

Congestion and lengthy delays can be expected.

Drivers are strongly advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, such as I-240.

This is not the first time a hole has been repaired in this bridge.