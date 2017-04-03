× Woman arrested in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that left one dead and four others wounded in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:25 a.m., police were called to reports of a shooting with multiple victims in the 1200 block of N. Woodward, near N.W. 11th and Grand Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found five people who had been shot.

One of the victims was dead, police said.

Authorities have identified the deceased victim as Monica Valdez, 33.

The other four were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their wounds.

One of the victims is still listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators determined that Jessica Madbull, 28, and the five victims were inside the home when an altercation occurred.

Police said Madbull grabbed a gun and started firing.

She was arrested at the scene and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.